Commission receives $272,420 from Greenetrack in April

May 12, 2011 by bamerson

Despite the devastation caused by the recent tornados, the people of Greene County got some good news at the regular meeting of the Greene County Commission.

According to Commission Chair William “Nick” Underwood, Greenetrack has paid their $250,000 yearly rent to the county. In addition, the county received $22,420 from their share of the bingo proceeds in April.

Over three million chickens were killed in the county as well as other livestock, but thanks to the efforts of legislators including State Senators Hank Sanders and Bobby Singleton, Greene was added to the counties eligible to participate in a $10 million grant to fund jobs for work in the tornado recovery. Initially, Greene County was not included, but according to Underwood, it took only an hour to make the change and include Greene.

According to County Engineer Arzo Abrams, FEMA will contract with the Corps of Engineer to clean rights of ways and remove debris from roadsides.

Commissioner Underwood stated that an effort will be made to secure a waiver allowing FEMA and the Corps to also remove debris from the property of families affected by the storms.

In other business, the commission:

*Ratified the Chairman’s action to initiate a recall of all but two of the employees who were laid off.

*Approved reinstating EMA personnel who had been laid off. The state gave the county $5,000 to fund this,

*Approved Eutaw Activity Center as the designated Disaster Recovery Center.

*Discussed the cut in the state funding for the Retired Senior Citizen Program (RSVP). According to County Administrator Mattie Atkins, the budget for their programs has been cut by 20%. She suggested that rather than concentrating on the number of participants, they were to concentrate on the impact that RSVP has on the county. The largest cut, she said, will be in salaries.

It was also decided to withhold approval of the RSVP manager’s trip to Louisiana until it was determined whether or not the trip was mandatory and how much money would be received from the state.

*Approved supplying labor and materials to help fix the roads in Branch Heights. The city will put in $5,000 in cash.

Commissioner Marvin Childs asked what was being done about Sumter County’s participation in this program. For years, Sumter has participated but not paid into the funding. He was told that two commissioners from each county would meet on the last Monday in May.

*Discussed a recent report on the population of each district. “The commission is going to have to go through a redistricting,” said Atkins. “Districts 1, 3 & 5 will be affected. One has too many people. Five doesn’t have enough. District 4 needs to put some areas in District 5. The ideal balance for each district is 1,809 people. Atkins said the changes will cost the county no more than $8,500 and would probably be done by West Alabama Regional Commission.

Underwood suggested that a cost estimate be prepared and the matter be tabled until it could be reviewed in detail.

*It was decided to meet with the Ralph/Fosters Water Authority to ask for the names and addresses of their customers in order to add them to the mandatory garbage collection fee list. A meeting will be held with Ralph/Fosters at 6 p.m. on May 31.

*Approved transfer of ABC license from Midway Mart to Trackside to Rajuinder Singh

*Approved appointment of Sue Vance to District 2 Greene County Hospital Board and Shirley Scott Isaac to District 4 for the same board. Their terms will begin when the current board members’ terms end.

*Appointed Mary Snoddy to the Park and Recreation Association Board.

*Tabled an appointment to the West Alabama Regional Transportation Board until further discussion.

*Approved a recommendation from Engineer Arzo Abrams to accept a bid for a motor grader blade.

*Agreed to provide labor and materials to beginning repairing pot holes on Branch Heights roads.