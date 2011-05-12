Disaster Recovery Center opens at Eutaw Activity Center

May 12, 2011 by bamerson





Greene County DRC officials pictured above L to R: M. Louisa Williams, Small Business Administrator Team Leader@ MDRCH 19; Don San Souci; FEMA, Greene County DRC Manager and Levy Watson, FEMA team member.



A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) serving Greene County was set up Saturday, May 7 at the Eutaw Activity Center on Harris Avenue. The center is staffed by 4 representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and a Hazard Mitigation Official. The DRC is open to serve the community from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 7 days a week until further notice.

The Greene County DRC manager, Don San Souci, stated that as of Tuesday, more than 100 persons affected by the recent tornado storms had visited the center to sign up with FEMA and enter the process.

San Souci explained that persons without access to a telephone and are seeking assistance can utilize phones set up at the Disaster Recovery Center in Eutaw. According to San Souci, this initial call is necessary to enter the process. Once the individual is registered the person will be assigned a 9 digit registration number.

Persons with insurance may also register with FEMA. They should bring their insurance records with them to the DRC or information to contact the respective companies.

Home owners and renters registering with FEMA will need to show personal identification as well as documents showing their home ownership or renter’s residency. If these basic documents were lost in the storms, individuals should contact governmental or utility offices for copies of records.

Once a person has entered the system, FEMA inspectors will contact the applicant to assess home and other property for damages. All FEMA applicants should provide a phone number for follow up contact from FEMA.

According to releases provided by FEMA Public Affairs Officer, Debra Young, “FEMA is working with all disaster survivors to determine their need for temporary housing.” The release further explained that FEMA’s initial attempt is to place disaster survivors in other existing housing, but in rural areas available rental housing is extremely limited. Mobile temporary housing may be the best option.

Greene County Interim EMA Director, Iris Sermon, has taken a lead role in coordinating the various agencies and volunteers trying to assist individuals, families and businesses affected by the storms of the last two weeks.

Two FEMA public informational sessions have already been held, one through the Greene County Rotary Club in Eutaw on last Thursday and one at White Oak Church, Mantua, last Friday evening. A third is scheduled for Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Forkland Town Hall. These sessions alert communities on how to report and present damage and loss claims through FEMA and related agencies. The basic number to register with FEMA is 1800-621-3362.