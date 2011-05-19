At least 85% of seniors will graduate this year

Teachers with perfect attendance in April from Paramount Jr. High included Mrs. Doris Pope, Ms. Sheila Tillman, Ms. Regina Harmon and Mr. Jason Spinks, shown with Dr. Harriet Lewis, Principal and Superintendent Isaac Atkins. Having perfect attendance from Eutaw Primary was Ms. LaShaun Henley.



According to Greene County School Superintendent Isaac Atkins, a least 85% of this year’s senior class will graduate in May. This figure represents 20 more graduates than last year.

During this coming summer, there will be remediation classes for seniors who did not pass the required exams.

If, on completion of these classes, a student does pass the exams, a graduation exercise will be held at the high school in August.

The 86% graduation rate is the highest in recent years.

“Next year we will have to improve to 86% to make AYP,” said Atkins.

There were three special presentations made during the regular meeting of the Greene County Board of Education:

*Teachers who made a difference during the past month. These teachers are selected by the vote of their fellow teachers.

*Teachers who had perfect attendance for the past month.

*A retirement presentation to Ms. Nancy Cole who has taught in the system for 38 years.

In other business, the board:

*Approved a financial report showing an income of $927,118.90 and expenditures of $1,108,343.72. Cash and cash equivalency amounts to $4,387,175.73.

*Approved June 1, 2011 as a make-up work day for employees (pending approved of the State Superintendent).

*Approved the employment of Mrs. Patricia Coleman as Manager for the Summer Feeding Program at the rate of $10 per hour; the employment of Ms. Mary Hill, Ms. Leola Smith and Ms. Linda Davis as cooks for the Summer Feeding Program at $9 per hour and the employment of Ms.Linda Moore as Monitor/Janitor for the Summer Feeding Program.

*Approved sending letters of termination for all “Additional Services”.

*Approved non-renewal of Mrs. Sheanell Edwards as Math Intervention teacher at Paramount Jr. High.

*Approved non-renewal of all non-tenured employees,

*Approved teachers and bus drivers for the Summer Smart Camp, a 25 day program specifically designed to promote academic excellence for 4th and perspective 9th graders