Fire fighters from all over Greene County rush to fire at roofing plant in Eutaw

May 19, 2011 by bamerson



When the call to the Eutaw Fire Department came in at approximately 3:31 pm. on Thursday, May 12, that United Roofing on Finches Ferry Road was on fire, volunteer fire departments from all over Greene County and even as far away as Livingston rushed to the site to offer assistance,

Co-owner Judy Livingston said the fire was confined to one production warehouse. “The fire was extinguished due to the outstanding efforts of five local volunteer fire departments contributing manpower and equipment and manpower from a sixth volunteer fire department. No one was injured in the fire or thereafter during the stabilization and clean up efforts. Production resumed at 7 a.m Friday morning and we have been running and shipping product around the clock since then.”

Eutaw Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Lucius said that volunteer fire departments from Eutaw, Union, Forkland, Boligee, Lower Gainesville Road, Dollarhide, Springfield and Livingston were all there as quickly as possible to battle the blaze. The engines stayed on site, because there were materials inside the plant that could have caused explosions.

The water hoses were also used to cool down equipment and bins containing chemicals.

Despite the size of the fire and possibly due to the quick response to the call, the plant was saved and no one was injured.