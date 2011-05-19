Greene County High inducts 19 students into Eunice R. Outland Chapter of the National Honor Society

May 19, 2011 by bamerson



On Friday, May 13, 2011 Greene County High inducted 19 students into the newly formed Eunice R. Outland Chapter of the National Honor Society. The inductees included Ashley Alexander, Amber Bowden, Jasmine Byrd, Earnest Clark, Khadijah Coleman, Gerald Gaines, Kwadijayln Hamilton, Carl Henderson, Mary Henderson, Jaderrian Holman, Jasmaria Johnson, TyReice Mack, Nicholas L. Pearson, Rakeem Pham, Angela Prewitt, Lakendrick Taylor, Natasha Vester, Chalise Washington and Janelle Wesley. The chapter was named for Outand, a former principal, who was the first Black female teacher in the previously all-white Eutaw High School, and later became the first Black principal of Eutaw High, which was later renamed Greene County High School. Greene County High School dedicated its reinstated Chapter of the National Honor Society to former principal Eunice R. Outland.





Mrs. Outland served as Principal of Eutaw High School for 17 years. The NHS Chapter had been active during her tenure. Mrs. Outland was presented a special plaque in recognition and appreciation of her contributions to education in Greene County. Outland served as a Business and English teacher at Paramount High School prior to serving as a teacher and principal at Eutaw High, now Greene County High.

L to R: Greene County High Instructional Leader, Dr. Rhinnie Scott, Mrs. Eunice Outland, and Alphonzo Morton, III, Biology Teacher

